UMass Tells Fed. Circ. To Wipe Out L'Oreal's Skincare IP Win

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 4:18 PM EDT) -- The University of Massachusetts has asked the Federal Circuit to overturn a Delaware judge's decision that the university's skin moisturizer patents asserted against L'Oréal were indefinite, arguing that anyone in the skin care field would know what the patent claims mean. The school made its case in a brief filed Monday that argued a ruling from U.S. District Court Judge Colm F. Connolly wrongly found that claims in two of the school patents were "purely subjective" and, thus, not definite enough for patent protection. A month after the finding, Judge Connolly issued a two-page order ending UMass' infringement case against L'Oréal...

