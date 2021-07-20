Ga. Appeals Court Judge Tapped To Fill Supreme Court Slot

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 4:05 PM EDT) -- Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Verda Colvin will join the Georgia Supreme Court, filling an opening left by former Chief Justice Harold D. Melton, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday. Judge Colvin joined the appellate court in April 2020, after six years on the Superior Court bench in central Georgia and about 15 years as a federal prosecutor. "Given her background and experience, including many years as a Court of Appeals and trial court judge, we are confident that she is eminently qualified to serve on the state's highest court," Chief Justice David E. Nahmias said in a statement. Judge Colvin's official...

