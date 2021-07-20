Olive Producers Challenge Commerce's Duties On Ripe Olives

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 10:40 PM EDT) -- A group of olive producers on Tuesday challenged the U.S. Department of Commerce's final determination of its countervailing duties review on ripe olives imported from Spain, arguing that the department's findings are not backed by considerable evidence. The Spanish olive producers and exporters slammed the department for its interpretations around provisions of the Tariff Act of 1930, and emphasized that some of the department's conclusions were already disputed in prior proceedings. "Commerce also found that the demand for raw olives primarily suitable for the production of table olives was substantially dependent on the demand for table olives, applying the same facts...

