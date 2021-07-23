Methane Rule Changes Add Complexity For Oil And Gas Cos.

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 4:23 PM EDT) -- On June 30, President Joe Biden signed into law a resolution under the Congressional Review Act, or CRA, that disapproved a final rule adopted by the prior administration making significant changes to Title 40 of the Code of Federal Regulations, Part 60, Subpart OOOOa, commonly known as the Methane Rule. The previous administration's final rule changed the federal New Source Performance Standards, or NSPS, applying to sources in the oil and natural gas sector. The CRA resolution rightfully received a great deal of attention, because it reinstitutes the regulation of methane under the NSPS — an important precedent for the U.S....

