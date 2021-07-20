Biden Pulls Pick Of Harvard Atty To Lead DOJ's Civil Division

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 10:44 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden withdrew his nomination of Harvard University's deputy general counsel to lead the U.S. Department of Justice's Civil Division, the White House announced Tuesday, the same day a Morgan Lewis partner and former U.S. attorney won bipartisan Senate confirmation to lead the Criminal Division. President Joe Biden on Tuesday withdrew his nomination of Harvard deputy general counsel Javier Guzman to lead the DOJ's Civil Division. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) The White House announcement did not provide context to the withdrawal of its nomination of Javier Guzman to the position of the assistant attorney general in charge of the DOJ's Civil Division....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS