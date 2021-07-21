Caffe Nero Fights Landlord Restructuring Challenge At Trial

Law360, London (July 21, 2021, 6:51 PM BST) -- A Caffe Nero unit stood by its decision to press ahead with restructuring plans last November amid a takeover bid, telling a London court Wednesday that a challenge brought by one of its landlords was "illegitimate." Caffe Nero has urged the High Court in London to dismiss a challenge by landlord Ronald Young to a company voluntary arrangement due to an arrangement he has with EG Group Ltd., which launched a bid to take over the coffee chain. (iStock) Nero Holdings Ltd. urged the High Court to dismiss landlord Ronald Young's claim that its company voluntary arrangement, or CVA, contained material...

