Law Firm Says Tribal Leaders Authorized Them To Sue Shell

Law360, London (July 21, 2021, 6:36 PM BST) -- A London law firm will have to fight to show that Nigerian tribal leaders gave them authority to sue Shell on behalf of 27,000 individuals and communities allegedly affected by a 2011 oil spill, a judge said Wednesday. High Court Judge Finola O'Farrell said the question of whether Rosenblatt Ltd. could bring the case needed to be "grappled with" at a February hearing because it could affect the ability of the court to make judgments that would be binding on the Nigerian people and their communities. The Shell defendants argued that Rosenblatt didn't have the authority under Nigerian law to represent...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS