4 Software Cos. Grab $1.2B In Flurry Of IPOs

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 5:19 PM EDT) -- Four software companies, led by human resources platform Paycor HCM, raked in a combined $1.16 billion before going public Wednesday, guided by the likes of Kirkland & Ellis, Simpson Thacher, Davis Polk and Cooley, with most surpassing projections. Cincinnati-based Paycor HCM Inc., which is a software as a service company that provides payroll, benefit and employee management tools, was the largest of the pack. Latin American e-commerce platform VTEX, legal technology company CS Disco Inc. and on-demand video software provider Kaltura Inc. also joined the fray Wednesday. Paycor HCM, which primarily works with small and medium-size businesses, raised $425.5 million by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS