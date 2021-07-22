Satanic Prayer Suit Has More Than A Snowball's Chance

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 12:41 PM EDT) -- A suit brought by a Satanic temple seeking to give an invocation at Boston City Council meetings will go forward after a judge ruled Wednesday that the city's prayer selection policy may be unconstitutional. U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs found that the Salem, Massachusetts-based Satanic Temple Inc. had done enough to show a possible violation of the Establishment Clause, which prohibits favoring one religious denomination over another. Boston city councilors are allowed to invite clergy members from their districts to offer pre-meeting prayers, and the satanists sued because they say they are being left out. Judge Burroughs pointed to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS