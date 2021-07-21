Pa. Justices Say Workers' Security Screenings Compensable

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 7:06 PM EDT) -- Amazon workers should be paid for time spent undergoing security checks because they are not a "mere trifle" and they constitute hours worked under Pennsylvania law, according to a split decision issued by the state Supreme Court on Wednesday. Pennsylvania's minimum wage statute and subsequent regulations must be read as expressions of the state's desire to protect workers' wages and to go beyond the rights afforded by the Fair Labor Standards Act, Justice Debra Todd reasoned in the 5-2 majority opinion ruling security screenings are compensable under state law. "The [Pennsylvania Minimum Wage Act] plainly and unambiguously requires payment for 'all...

