Attys Not Liable For Peer Who Stole Millions From Clients

Law360, London (July 21, 2021, 7:54 PM BST) -- The former clients of a defunct Yorkshire law firm can't hold two former partners liable for part of a £4 million ($5.46 million) fraud as their claims have expired because the lawyers did not have a hand in the scam, an appeals court ruled. The Court of Appeal found Tuesday that two former partners of Dixon Coles and Gill do not have to repay their former customers some £942,000 after they were defrauded by a third partner at the firm who stole money held in the firm's client account. Julian Gill and Julia Wilding had no hand in the crimes of Linda Box, who...

