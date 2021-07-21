Commerce Firms Up Duties On 2 Countries' Methionine

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 2:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce firmed up anti-dumping duties against foreign methionine manufacturers who sold their products in the U.S. at unfair prices, more than halving the levies it initially calculated for Japanese producers of the amino acid. After a back-and-forth between U.S. and Japanese businesses over how it calculated the initial 135.10% tariffs against Japanese methionine, Commerce announced Tuesday that it had lowered the rates to 76.50%. However, the department slightly increased Spanish methionine producers' potential tariff rates to 36.53%. The U.S. International Trade Commission is currently assessing whether Japanese and Spanish methionine imports, which are primarily used in animal...

