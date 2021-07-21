House Dem Leaves Capitol Riot Suit Against Trump

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 1:14 PM EDT) -- The House Democrat who initiated a civil rights lawsuit against former President Donald Trump and others over the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has withdrawn from the case "to avoid even the appearance of a conflict of interest" as he leads a new committee investigating the attack. Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., filed notice Tuesday in D.C. federal court that he would hand off the case to the other lawmakers who have joined as plaintiffs. Thompson was named July 1 to lead the House's Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol. "While Rep. Thompson...

