Nreal Wants Out Of Epic Games' TM Suit Over Unreal Platform

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 3:41 PM EDT) -- Chinese smart glasses creator Nreal is urging a North Carolina federal judge to throw out Epic Games' trademark lawsuit against it or transfer the case to California, one day after it hit the game maker with a suit of its own in the Golden State. In a motion filed Tuesday, Beijing-based Shenzhen Tairuo Technology Co., which does business as Nreal, said that it does not have specific activities or contacts in North Carolina to justify litigating Epic's lawsuit in the state. Epic in May accused Nreal of infringing its Unreal Engine trademark, a creation platform known for its 3D immersive simulations....

