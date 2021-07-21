Insurer Freed From Paying Blast Witness's $1M Injuries Claim

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 3:01 PM EDT) -- Colony Insurance Co. was cleared from paying for injuries suffered by a witness to a fatal gas explosion after a Florida federal judge found Wednesday that it exhausted the policy's $1 million limit when settling a widow's wrongful-death suit from the same incident. U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Hernandez Covington held the $1 million sought by Steven Lawrence for his injuries did not constitute a second occurrence that would be covered under MagneGas Welding Supply-Southeast LLC's commercial general liability policy from Colony. The judge ruled that only one occurrence caused both Lawrence's injuries and Andrew Reynolds' death: the June 2018 explosion....

