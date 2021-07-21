Fed. Circ. Backs ITC Decision Clearing Car Parts Cos.

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 6:11 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday upheld a U.S. International Trade Commission ruling that cleared MAHLE Filter Systems North America Inc. and two Japanese affiliates of allegations that imported car emissions filter systems infringed Ingevity Corp.'s patented technology. The actual opinion was sealed, but a related judgment was made public, indicating that the appellate panel affirmed the ITC's decision last April to side with an administrative law judge's finding that Ingevity's patent covering a way to absorb car gasoline vapors before they're released into the atmosphere was invalid due to already existing technology. Ingevity, in its opening brief to the Federal Circuit,...

