Jeld-Wen Asks Judge To Shield Intel On Door Factory Sale

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 5:22 PM EDT) -- A doormaker that forced its top competitor to divest a Pennsylvania factory as part of a landmark antitrust verdict should not be handed key information about the sale before other potential bidders, a special master in the case has told a Virginia federal judge. Such information could give an unfair leg up to Steves and Sons Inc. to receive early notice of who will serve as advisers to the divestiture of Jeld-Wen Inc.'s doorskin plant in Towanda, Pennsylvania, because Steves may be among the bidders, the special master, Judge Lawrence F. Stengel, told the district court in a recent letter....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS