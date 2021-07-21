Pa. Can't Spread Bonuses, Rent From Drilling On State Land

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 5:02 PM EDT) -- Diverting certain types of oil and gas income derived from Pennsylvania forestland from a conservation trust to the state's general fund runs against the principles of the state constitution that established the trust, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court said in a divided ruling Wednesday. The state was defending the legality of diverting some income from oil and gas exploration activities on state lands from the Pennsylvania Environmental Defense Foundation's trust to the commonwealth's general fund. But the high court determined that a lower court erred in several ways when it signed off on the income split. While the high court agreed with...

