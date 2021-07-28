Ensuring OFCCP Compliance In Affirmative Action Plans

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 4:06 PM EDT) -- This article addresses requirements and practical considerations for preparing and maintaining affirmative action plans that are compliant with the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs. The OFCCP requires certain government contractors and subcontractors to develop and maintain AAPs. AAPs must be developed within 120 days from the commencement of a contract and must be updated annually.[1] This article discusses the preparation required to write an AAP, the necessary processes and what you should advise employers to cover in an AAP plan. Initial Steps in Preparing Affirmative Action Plans Preliminarily, you need to confirm that the employer at issue has an obligation...

