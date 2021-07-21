Pa. Justices Say Priest Sex Abuse Suit Was Filed Too Late

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 7:49 PM EDT) -- A woman who was allegedly sexually abused by a Catholic priest as a child three decades ago can't sue a Pennsylvania diocese, because her time to investigate its potential involvement in a cover-up ended in the late 1980s, the state's high court ruled Wednesday. The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania said the statute of limitations for claims against the Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown began running soon after the end of Renee Rice's alleged abuse at the hands of the Rev. Charles F. Bodziak, because Rice allegedly knew she had been injured and knew that Bodziak was the primary cause, and thus had the...

