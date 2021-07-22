Hospital Keeps Win In Suit Over Man's Amputated Legs

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 8:06 PM EDT) -- A Maryland appeals court has let Dimensions Health Corp. keep a win in a suit alleging that it's liable for the amputation of a man's legs following his treatment after a car accident, saying a reasonable jury could not have found that the man believed the doctor to be the hospital's agent or employee. The panel on Tuesday affirmed a judgment notwithstanding the verdict in Terence Williams' suit against the hospital, saying there was not enough evidence on the record to establish that Williams believed the treating physician, Dr. Montague Blundon, was the hospital's "apparent agent" such that the hospital could...

