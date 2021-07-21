Daiichi Sankyo Unit Seeks $178M From Novartis As Trial Ends

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 9:27 PM EDT) -- Daiichi Sankyo subsidiary's counsel told a California federal jury during trial closings Wednesday that Novartis owes more than $177.8 million in royalties and fixed payments for infringing its skin cancer treatment patents, while Novartis' attorney argued that the patents are invalid and should never have been issued. The attorneys' arguments wrapped an in-person jury trial that kicked off July 12 over Plexxikon Inc.'s claims that Novartis owes royalties for selling a skin cancer drug called Tafinlar that Plexxikon says infringes two of its patents. The patents-in-suit cover molecular compounds that use the same mechanism of action as Plexxikon's rival cancer treatment...

