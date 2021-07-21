7th Circ. Upholds NLRB Ruling Against Baked Goods Maker

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 8:49 PM EDT) -- A baked goods company violated federal labor law by firing three union officials and making changes to working conditions without bargaining, the Seventh Circuit ruled Wednesday, upholding a National Labor Relations Board decision from last year. A unanimous three-judge panel said there was significant evidence behind the NLRB's finding that Mondelez Global LLC used an investigation into misuse of overtime as a pretext to fire three officials with Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers Local 719. The panel found it particularly significant that the company abandoned the study shortly after firing the union officials. "Substantial evidence therefore supports the board's...

