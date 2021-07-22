Judicial Nominees Advance As GOP Knocks 1st Circ. Pick

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 4:55 PM EDT) -- Despite Republican opposition to the appellate candidate, three federal judicial nominees are one step closer to joining the First Circuit and district courts in Massachusetts and New Jersey after Senate committee votes Thursday. The Senate Judiciary Committee also advanced selections for two top jobs at the U.S. Department of Justice. Puerto Rico U.S. District Judge Gustavo A. Gelpí drew a narrow 12-10 vote in the committee after Republican criticism over his views on the "insular cases," the group of U.S. Supreme Court rulings in 1901 that concluded residents in U.S. territories do not have all the same constitutional rights as other...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS