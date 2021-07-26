Property Firm Sues Consultant For £2.3M Over Failed Flats

Law360, London (July 26, 2021, 6:27 PM BST) -- A property firm has argued in a London lawsuit that its consultant were negligent in failing to properly vet a construction company that the developers hired to build an apartment block in Liverpool. Structured Capital Finance Ltd. — a company to which property developers TAC Developments Ltd. have assigned their rights under the contract for the block in the northwest England city — said in its reply in the High Court that its consultant, then known as White Young Green Management Services Ltd., gave negligent advice as to which construction firm the developers should hire. The reply, filed on July 12...

