Senate Finance Committee To Discuss Retirement Legislation

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 3:34 PM EDT) -- The Senate Finance Committee will hold a meeting July 28 to discuss possible retirement legislation, according to a Wednesday announcement. The hearing will take place at 10 a.m. EDT in Room 215 of the Dirksen Senate Office Building, the announcement said. The number of in-person attendees will be limited, but the hearing will be broadcast via livestream at the committee's website, according to the announcement. --Editing by Vincent Sherry....

