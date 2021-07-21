Dems Ask FCC For Assurances On Verizon-Tracfone Merger

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 8:36 PM EDT) -- Democratic lawmakers are concerned that Verizon's $6.9 billion plan to pick up prepaid mobile company TracFone Wireless could be bad news for lower income customers and have asked the Federal Communications Commission to take steps to protect them. Five Democratic senators wrote to acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel on Wednesday, laying out their worries about what the merger might mean for customers who rely on prepaid phone plans and suggesting some fixes that would ease the lawmakers' minds. "During this time of rising inequality and hardship, it is important that the FCC secures long-term and enforceable commitments to ensure that Lifeline and...

