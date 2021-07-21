Justices Urged To Halt SEC's Bank Secrecy Act 'Power Grab'

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 10:38 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court is being asked again to rein in the power of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, this time by a penny-stock broker that argues the securities regulator has "usurped" authority to enforce the Bank Secrecy Act, a key federal anti-money laundering law. Alpine Securities Corp. on Monday petitioned the Supreme Court to take up its appeal challenging a 2017 enforcement action from the SEC that resulted in a $12 million fine for the Utah-based firm, which was accused of Exchange Act violations tied to serious alleged lapses in its suspicious transaction reporting. The Bank Secrecy Act and...

