Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Adidas Says NCAA's High Court Loss Can't Save RICO Suit

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 7:31 PM EDT) -- Adidas says the NCAA's recent loss at the U.S. Supreme Court in a case over amateurism restriction does not show that athletes have a business interest in playing college basketball, rejecting an argument from a former University of Louisville recruit to revive claims for damages over how the college hoops corruption scandal tanked his college career.

The German sports and athletic apparel maker said last month's NCAA v. Alston decision never "even addressed, much less undercut" U.S. District Judge Joseph F. Anderson Jr.'s reasoning that Brian Bowen II did not have a "protectable property interest" in playing college basketball.

Earlier this...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!