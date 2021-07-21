Adidas Says NCAA's High Court Loss Can't Save RICO Suit

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 7:31 PM EDT) -- Adidas says the NCAA's recent loss at the U.S. Supreme Court in a case over amateurism restriction does not show that athletes have a business interest in playing college basketball, rejecting an argument from a former University of Louisville recruit to revive claims for damages over how the college hoops corruption scandal tanked his college career. The German sports and athletic apparel maker said last month's NCAA v. Alston decision never "even addressed, much less undercut" U.S. District Judge Joseph F. Anderson Jr.'s reasoning that Brian Bowen II did not have a "protectable property interest" in playing college basketball. Earlier this...

