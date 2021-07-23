Data Trends To Watch In M&A And Competition Investigations

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 5:23 PM EDT) -- Investors and deal makers around the world are seeing a big year in mergers and acquisitions activity despite continuing economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic — or in some cases, as a result of it. Insights from late 2020 and so far this year[1] indicate an acceleration of early-stage transactions and due diligence activity. FTI Consulting's 2021 Resilience Barometer[2] reported that more than 60% of large, global organizations agree that their company has been a target of aggressive M&A activity since COVID-19 began. With an uptick in deal making will also come an increase in investigatory activity. In the Resilience Barometer,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS