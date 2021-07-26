Australian Wine Exports Tank After China Imposes Tariffs

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 7:01 PM EDT) -- Australian wine exports to China plummeted to $13 million during the six months following China's imposition of tariffs in November, compared with $419 million in the same period the previous year, according to the trade body Wine Australia. The tariffs, ranging upwards of 200%, were imposed after China — Australia's largest wine market — made a preliminary finding that Australia was selling its wine at unfairly low prices. They have led to a 45% decline in exports to China and a 10% decrease in worldwide exports to $2.56 billion, Wine Australia said Wednesday. In March, Chinese officials formalized the tariffs and announced...

