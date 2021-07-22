Seaboard Corp. Sued In Del. For Using Seized Cuban Land

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 2:32 PM EDT) -- The heirs and estates of Cubans whose bayside lands west of Havana were confiscated by the Castro government in 1960 have launched a federal suit in Delaware against Seaboard Corp., seeking triple damages for its use of a container port developed on the seized property. Odette Blanco de Fernandez,, the lone surviving member of the land-owning families who fled Cuba after the 1960 seizure, and relatives and estate representatives made the claims Wednesday under the 1996 Helms-Burton Act, seeking to recover from those shippers "trafficking" in confiscated property. It was the latest in a growing number of actions invoking the federal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS