SEC Puts Advisers On Notice With 'Wrap Fee' Risk Alert

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 8:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission issued a warning calling out compliance deficiencies uncovered during the examinations of registered investment advisers' wrap fee programs, noting that the exams led to a "range of actions" and urging advisers to bolster their programs. During the exams of more than 100 advisers' programs, the SEC found recommendations were not always made in the best interests of clients, that ineffective trade monitoring took place, and that firms made inconsistent or inadequate disclosures, according to Wednesday's risk alert. SEC exam staff frequently observed "weak or ineffective compliance policies and procedures relating" to the advisers' wrap fee programs,...

