Acting DOJ Antitrust Chief Touts Criminal Program

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 7:44 PM EDT) -- The acting head of the U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division, Richard A. Powers, defended the unit's leniency regime and changes made to the criminal enforcement program over the last several years, saying enforcement is stronger now than ever. Powers said during a virtual symposium on Wednesday that in recent years there have been predictions about the demise of the Antitrust Division's "marquee" tool for criminal enforcement, its leniency program, which can help companies and individuals avoid criminal charges when they report activity and cooperate with prosecutors. But, he said, from where he sits, the agency's enforcement efforts have not been...

