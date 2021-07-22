Garland Sets Limits On DOJ Contacts With White House

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 7:27 PM EDT) -- U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has imposed strict limits on communication between the U.S. Department of Justice and the White House on law enforcement matters, shoring up safeguards against political influence that some observers said had eroded under Donald Trump's presidency. The long-anticipated memo Wednesday said the Justice Department would not advise the White House on pending or anticipated criminal or civil enforcement actions except in rare circumstances. Any initial contacts on those matters will involve only Garland or his top deputies, including Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, the memo said. "The success of the Department of Justice depends upon the...

