Online Promotions, Loans Top FCA List Of Banned Adverts

Law360, London (July 22, 2021, 12:57 PM BST) -- Britain's financial watchdog has said that almost nine in 10 of the financial adverts that breached its rules in the three months to June were online and social media ad campaigns. The Financial Conduct Authority said on Wednesday that it reviewed 439 promotional campaigns in the second quarter of 2021 that it thought could be in breach of its advertising rules for financial products. Some 84 of these adverts, which came from 34 separate advertising campaigns cases, were found to violate the rules and had to be amended or withdrawn. Almost all, 88%, of those were online or social media-based promotions....

