UK Threatens To Withdraw From Northern Ireland Brexit Deal

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 2:08 PM EDT) -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday asked the president of the European Commission to look seriously at the U.K.'s proposal to alter the agreement governing trade between the British mainland and its province of Northern Ireland after Brexit. The statement from Johnson follows indications from his government Wednesday that it may unilaterally pull out of the part of the deal between Britain and the European Union that governs the relationship between Britain and Northern Ireland. The U.K.'s threat throws into doubt the novel customs and tax arrangements that were established in the Brexit deal. Johnson told his EU counterpart, Ursula...

