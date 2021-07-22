Standard Life Told To Clarify £70M Delayed Project Lawsuit

Law360, London (July 22, 2021, 7:36 PM BST) -- A judge in London ordered Standard Life Assurance on Thursday to revise parts of its suit accusing six companies of causing more than £70 million in losses from a delayed property development, after the defendants called the claims "hopelessly general." Judge Peter Fraser of the Technology and Construction Court said that Standard Life will need to go back to the drawing board on some of the loss claims in the action, including by giving more detail backing up allegations that costs were caused by the defendants' alleged breach of duty. "You've found yourself having to clarify entries in the schedule that...

