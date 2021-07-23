Pro Say: New York's Weed Law Aims For A True Clean Slate

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 7:46 PM EDT) -- Earlier this year, New York joined the growing list of states to legalize recreational marijuana. On this week's episode of the Pro Say podcast we talk about how the Empire State's law goes a step further by automatically expunging hundreds of thousands of cannabis-related criminal convictions and what effect that could have in other states. Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney, Bill Donahue and Alex Lawson bring you inside the newsroom and explain what you need to know about key legal developments. This Week Ep. 210: New York's Weed Law Aims For A True Clean Slate Your browser...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS