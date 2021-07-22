US-Based Multinationals' Dividend Income Fell 31% In 2020

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 1:24 PM EDT) -- Multinational corporations based in the U.S. saw a 31% drop in dividend income repatriated to their home country in 2020 from the previous year, reflecting a 13% decline in all profits earned abroad, according to government data released Thursday. The figures from the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis showed U.S. multinationals' repatriated profits were $125 billion less last year than in 2019, on $452 billion of cumulative foreign investment. At the same time, foreign multinational enterprises, or MNEs, earned income of $152 billion on their cumulative investment in the U.S., down 24.1%. Cumulatively, U.S. direct investment abroad rose $245 billion...

