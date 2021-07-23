GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 2:59 PM EDT) -- After Morgan Stanley's chief legal officer urged firm lawyers to return to the office, his peers at other major banks spoke out about their plans, and LeClairRyan's former general counsel pled guilty to a criminal obstruction charge. These are some of the stories in corporate legal news you may have missed in the past week. Morgan Stanley CLO's Demand for In-Office Outside Counsel Sparks Debate A handful of top legal officers at major banks had a message Tuesday about their plans to return at least partially to an in-person work environment following the COVID-19 pandemic: There's no replacement for face-to-face interaction. Speaking at...

