TikTok Faces Dutch Sanction For Alleged Privacy Failings

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 9:47 PM EDT) -- The Netherlands' data protection regulator has hit TikTok with a €750,000 ($833,000) fine for allegedly failing to clearly disclose how it collects and uses young children's personal data, the agency said Thursday, while adding that the company may also face scrutiny from Ireland's privacy enforcer. The Dutch Data Protection Authority imposed the penalty after concluding that the video-sharing app had violated the privacy of its Dutch users — most of whom are young children — by only providing them with information about its privacy policies in English. By not offering those who installed and navigated the app with its privacy statement...

