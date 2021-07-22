11th Circ. Says It'll Likely Overturn $85M Asset Seizure

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 6:13 PM EDT) -- A panel of Eleventh Circuit judges said Thursday that it is likely to overturn the Federal Trade Commission's seizure of more than $85 million in assets from companies accused of fraudulently promising help with government services, in light of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling gutting the agency's power to collect restitution. The panel also expressed skepticism about a proposal from the FTC to keep a receiver in place to oversee the companies at the center of the alleged fraud, but not their assets. The companies, including Dragon Global Management LLC and two others owned by Robert Zangrillo, are accused of running websites...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS