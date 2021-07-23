Amazon Axes Mandate That Customers Arbitrate Disputes

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 8:06 PM EDT) -- Amazon is likely to face an influx of class actions over issues including the company's allegedly unlawful recording of Alexa device users after taking the rare step of bucking a popular requirement for consumers to arbitrate such claims, highlighting the utility of a growing push to flood companies with arbitration. In a short email sent to customers this week, Amazon flagged changes that it had recently made to its Conditions of Use, which consumers must agree to in order to use any Amazon service, including its popular e-commerce website, its music and video-streaming services, and its Echo smart devices. "One of our...

