Rock Crusher Maker Can't Slip Father's Wrongful Death Suit

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 9:51 PM EDT) -- The Virginia Supreme Court on Thursday overturned a lower-court decision in which a malfunctioning rock crusher buried a man in debris, finding that the trial court had mistakenly applied a five-year limitation when it misclassified the equipment at issue. The state's high court found the trial judge erred when he ruled the statute of limitations had expired in the suit by Brian Potter, the father and executor of the estate for Daniel Potter. Brian Potter is suing BFK Inc., the manufacturer of the stone pulverizer and separator, known as a Buell Classifier, which ruptured and led to his 18-year-old son's death after he...

