Split Fed. Circ. Revives Wire Coating Patents Axed At PTAB

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 8:12 PM EDT) -- A split Federal Circuit panel overturned Patent Trial and Appeal Board rulings that struck down two Chemours Co. cable coating patents, with the majority finding Thursday that the board disregarded prior art teachings in finding the claims obvious. In a precedential opinion, the majority of the three-judge panel reversed the PTAB's decisions in November 2019 invalidating Chemours' patents for being obvious due to earlier inventions. The majority said that the board relied on "inadequate evidentiary basis" and failed to show how an ordinarily skilled person would be motivated to increase the melt rate of the polymer described in prior art by...

