Tyson & Mendes Adds New Health Care Group Head, 2 Attys

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 4:14 PM EDT) -- Insurance-focused litigation firm Tyson & Mendes LLP has appointed a recent recruit based in California as the new head of its health care group, and expanded the group with two Washington state partners. In an announcement Tuesday, the firm said litigator Margaret "Peggy" Holm, who joined the firm as a partner from Clyde & Co. in April, has been named the new head of its health care practice. The group has also added two partners focused on medical malpractice defense, Jennifer Merringer Veal and Bertha Beranko Fitzer, who were previously with the now-defunct Fitzer Fitzer Veal McAmis PS in Tacoma, Washington....

