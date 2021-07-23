Fennemore Expands In California With Three New Attys

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 4:05 PM EDT) -- West Coast-based Fennemore Dowling Aaron added a trio of attorneys to its Fresno and Sacramento, California, offices, with the new hires led by an experienced attorney with over three decades of business litigation experience, the firm announced. Director John Phillips and associate Amanveer Brah joined Fennemore's Fresno office last month, along with of counsel Christopher Flail, who will be based in Sacramento. Phillips, who spent nearly a quarter century with Wild Carter & Tipton, told Law360 on Friday that he chose to join Fennemore because of the firm's identity and its quality of work, noting that it has a strong sense...

