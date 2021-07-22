Ga. Appeals Court Oral Arguments Can Be In-Person In Sept.

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 3:10 PM EDT) -- The Court of Appeals of Georgia will start offering parties the option to attend oral arguments in person starting in September, the court announced Thursday. Nearly 16 months after the state appellate court halted in-person hearings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Court of Appeals of Georgia said it will lift the suspension of in-person hearings and allow parties to attend oral arguments in the courtroom starting in September. The court said it plans to continue allowing virtual participation for the time being. Chief Judge Brian M. Rickman said in a statement Thursday that the court looks forward to the return...

