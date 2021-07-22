Trump's Ex-CFPB Chief Signs With Crypto-Monitoring Firm

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 7:45 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's former director Kathleen Kraninger is stepping into a top regulatory strategy role at cryptocurrency risk-monitoring and market surveillance provider Solidus Labs, becoming the latest high-profile ex-regulator to land in the burgeoning digital asset industry. The New York-based Solidus announced Kraninger's hiring on Thursday, saying she will serve as its vice president of regulatory affairs. In that role, the company said she will be steering its regulatory strategy and putting together a "global team" at a time of regulatory flux in the digital asset industry. "I am excited to join Solidus Labs as we seek to advance...

